Saturday pop up shop being held for child entrepreneurs

With so many businesses struggling, there’s no time like the present to support local stores.

This Saturday, people can support more than a dozen Triad child entrepreneurs during a one-stop shop event.

21 kid-owned businesses will participate in the Boss Baby Pop Up Shop.

Entrepreneur Cryshaunda Rorie organized the event.

Rorie and her daughter Blair, 4, created an online kids’ boutique – Blair’s Closet.

“I wanted to make sure that we were able to bring kids together to not only showcase their businesses but also be able to inspire other kids that will come and shop with them because the goal for me is generational wealth,” Rorie said.

It’s an opportunity the owners of Authentik Kidz Swag are looking forward to because this is their first pop up shop featuring all child entrepreneurs.

Siblings A’lani Jacobs, 8, and Jaiceon Jacobs, 5, run the children’s clothing line.

“We make shirts, pants and baby clothes,” Jaiceon said.

Between school work, cousins Shimureal Williams, 9, and Aubreigh Ford, 4, prepare what their business S.M.A.K.Z has to offer.

“We make keychains, lip-gloss and earrings,” Ford said.

“I think it’s fun because it gives us activities and more knowledge to make it by ourselves,” Williams said.

Parents say an opportunity like this is a huge confidence boost for the kids.

The Boss Baby Pop Up Shop is Sept. 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Gallery on Main in High Point.

It’s located at 100 S. Main Street.

Customers are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.