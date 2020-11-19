Santa Claus is coming to Friendly Center for contactless visits with kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa will be back at Friendly Center, but he’ll be taking precautions just like the rest of us.

Beginning Nov. 27, Santa and his team of elves will be at the workshop next to Jason’s Deli aand Dewey’s Holiday Market at The Shops at Friendly Center.

Friendly Center says that all visits will be contactless and from a six-foot distance, and guests must wear face masks before, during and after photos.

Families must schedule visits and can pre-pay for photo packages using Friendly Center’s online reservation platform located on their website. Santa will only see walk-up guests during the first and last hour of the day time permitting.

Santa will be available for photos from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Santa won’t be available on Nov. 30 or Dec. 7.

Santa will be spending his days at Friendly Center until Christmas Eve.

“Showing both our retailers and our shoppers’ appreciation for their support was the motivation behind each program in our line-up this holiday season. We want to enhance the joy of the season during a challenging year,” Friendly Center General Manager Sandi Malcom.

Beginning Black Friday, visitors to Friendly Center will also be able to seeing the waving Santa statue.

And if you’d love to see a waving Santa in your own home, participating locally-owned businesses will give you a free Waving Santa Bobble Arm Doll when you spend $50 or more. You can also get a free Waving Santa Bobble Arm Doll by donating a bag of non-perishable food from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 5 in the movie theater parking lot.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Black Friday, shoppers can show a receipt from any Friendly Center shop to get a free holiday floral bouquet from the center’s newest tenant, Ever Be Floral.

On Black Friday, you can also find a holiday installation when you can take your own family photos in the Gathering Area near Ben & Jerry’s.

“It’s an honor to be the destination for so many community members’ holiday experiences and memories. This year, more than ever, we want to bring more emphasis to this joyful, nostalgic community tradition all while providing support to our local businesses and community members in need,” the center’s marketing director, Sarah Kotelnicki, said.