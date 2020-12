RANDLEMAN, N.C. — For two nights this week, Santa and Mrs. Claus have taken a break from preparing for Christmas to greet people along South Main Street in Randleman.

It’s a true Christmas tradition that has brought cheer to this Randolph County community for the past 14 years.

The Claus’ tell FOX8 they have a great time surprising children who pass by and enjoy lifting people’s spirits every Christmas season.