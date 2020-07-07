Sanitation stations among 9 proposed projects competing for portion of High Point COVID-19 relief funds

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Nine proposed projects are being considered for approval for grants the City of High Point has in place for COVID-19 related projects.

Since June, the High Point Development Committee has been listening and receiving various proposals for projects to address concerns over the spread of the virus.

Michael McNair, with the committee, explained that 18 projects were submitted and nine have been selected for possible approval.

“What we were trying to do was cover a broad range of actives, try to address populations that were at risk,” McNair said.

The city has around $552,706 for the city to use, however, city leaders only plan to use around $350,000 of it. The rest is going to held onto to address any unpredictable circumstances brought on by COVID-19.

Among the nine projects is the addition of sanitation stations in areas near homeless camps and near low-income neighborhoods.

The proposal was put together by Patrick Harman, and others with Resilience High Point.

“The importance of hygiene and cleanliness is even more important than ever,” he said.

On Thursday, Harman outlined his plan for possibly six locations to install the mobile sanitation stations.

They are: near the High Point Public Library, near the intersection of Washington Street and Centennial Street, near the Presbyterian Home in Five Points, Bountiful Harvest community garden, somewhere along English Road and Washington Street Park.

The sanitation stations will include duel water faucets, while at least two will also have portable bathrooms.

These outlined locations are not set in stone and have still not been approved by an advisory committee.

As of now, stations will only be in place for three months and will cost $31,090 for installation and regular maintenance.

Click here to see the full proposal.

The development committee will hear from Harman on July 14, where a decision could be made.