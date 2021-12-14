Sandy Hook 9 years later: Here’s how to honor the 26 victims

FILE: A poster written by children with the faces of some of the victims was among the many tributes at a memorial to the shooting victims in the Sandy Hook village of Newtown, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been nine years since 20 students and six educators were killed during a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Nelba Marquez-Greene, the mother of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, took to social media to show how you can honor the victims.

Here’s a look at the 26 foundations set up in honor of the victims:

Victoria Leigh Soto, 27:

  • Team Vicki Soto Memorial was set up in her honor. Donate here.

Annie Marie Murphy, 52:

  • “When you click her name it says, ‘Thank you for respecting our privacy’. So that’s what we’ll do as we honor her,” Marquez-Greene said.

Rachel D’Avino, 29:

  • D’Avino was a behavioral therapist and in her honor, her family raises money for Autism Speaks.

Lauren Gabrielle Rousseau, 30:

  • Her family has established two memorial scholarship funds:
    • The Lauren Rousseau Memorial Scholarship/ Danbury High School Scholarship Fund/ 43 Clapboard Ridge Road/ Danbury, CT 06811
    • The Lauren Rousseau Memorial Scholarship/ University of Bridgeport Graduate School of Education/ 126 Park Ave/ Bridgeport, CT 06604

Mary Sherlach, 56:

Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, 47:

Charlotte Helen Bacon, 6:

Josephine Gay, 7:

Jessica Rekos, 6:

Olivia Rose Engel, 6:

You can see the words written by her family in her honor at oliviaengel.org and see how you can help.

Daniel Barden, 7:

  • Daniel’s parents have been a huge part of the Sandy Hook Promise. See how you can help here.

Avielle Rose Richman, 6:

Catherine Violet Hubbard, 6:

Benjamin Andrew Wheeler, 6:

Caroline Previdi, 6:

Noah Pozner, 6:

  • To learn more about the life of Noah Pozner, visit his website.

James Radley Mattioli, 6:

  • To honor James, his family asks to donate to: James R. Mattiolo Memorial Fund C/O Newtown Favings Bank; 39 Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470

Emilie Parker, 6:

Allison Wyatt, 6:

Chase Michael Anthony Kowalski, 7:

  • Chase’s family started the CMAK Foundation and also holds the Race for Chase every year.

Dylan Christopher Hockley, 6:

Jesse McCord Lewis, 6:

Jack Armistead Pinto, 6:

  • In memory of Jack, the Pinto family has made a donation to Every Kid Sports from the Jack A. Pinto Charitable Gift Fund.

Grace Audrey McDonnell, 7:

Madeleine Hsu, 6:

Anna Grace Marquez-Greene, 6:

