San Antonio airport locked down after active shooter situation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — San Antonio’s airport was placed on lockdown Thursday after a reported police shooting, but authorities said there was no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department said the airport was locked down as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.

“There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lockdown. No other injuries are reported,” San Antonio Police also confirmed in a tweet.

A report came in at 2:30 p.m. involving a car driving the wrong way down an airport terminal.

The driver exited the car after a police car pulled in front of the vehicle. That person then started firing “indiscriminately” at the officer and behind him, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The officer returned fire and hit the shooter. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The officer is OK, and two injuries were caused by shrapnel and running at the scene, authorities said.

McManus credits the officer with likely “sav[ing] a lot of lives” because there was a big box of ammo in the car. He also said the shooter was using a big handgun.

The suspected shooter had prior run-ins with law enforcement but no apparent ties to terrorist organizations.

CDT and authorities are investigating, airport spokesperson Evelynn Bailey said. Bailey said airport police responded to the lower level of Terminal A and contained the situation.

An FBI spokeswoman said agents are assisting San Antonio police at the airport but could not provide further details on the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.