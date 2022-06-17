(WGHP) — Sam’s Club annual memberships have been reduced to $8 for a limited time, according to a statement released by the company.

The discounted membership will be available at Sam’s Clubs nationwide starting on Friday, June 17. The reduced-price memberships are limited to one person, won’t be available past Sunday, June 26, and are redeemable at in-person locations.

A normal membership costs $45 per year, according to the Sam’s Club website.

Excluded from the $8 deal are “Plus” memberships which include free shipping and pharmacy discounts.