GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Sampson Street left one person with gunshot wounds, according to Greensboro police.

On Monday morning, police responded to a shooting on Sampson Street near Gate City Boulevard.

One person was found with gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.