Samaritan’s Purse worker in Boone tests positive for COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. -- A Boone-based staff member working with Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief charity, tested positive for coronavirus after coming home from a trip overseas, WBTV reports.

The employee came home nine days ago from countries “considered to be at lower risk at the time of travel,” the company says.

The staff member self-quarantined after returning home and did not go back to work.

They were tested by the Watauga County Health Department at their home.

“We are working in full cooperation with the local health department in identifying other staff who may have been in contact with the employee who has tested positive, and though we can’t know for sure whether their contact was prior to or after the virus was contracted, each of these employees has also self-quarantined,” the organization said.

Samaritan's Purse said it is reducing staff at its Boone headquarters and Wilkes campus effective immediately and moving many employees to work-from-home status.