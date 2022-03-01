Samaritan’s Purse sending help to Ukraine

(WGHP) — As the crisis in Ukraine continues, volunteers from different organizations are deploying to Europe to lend a hand.

Samaritan’s Purse currently has 15 to 18 people on the ground in Poland helping with the intake of Ukrainian refugees.

Ken Issacs, vice president of programs and government relations for the organization, is one of them. He’s used to helping out at a moment’s notice in times of war. This attack on Ukraine is no different.

“I have experienced wars in Bosnia, Kosovo and Rwanda and South Sudan. What we are doing right now is trying to figure out where the needs are, what the needs are and how to we get to where the people are that have needs,” Issacs said.

He says around 55,000 Ukrainians are entering Poland every day. On Tuesday alone, he says 7,000 people crossed a single border.

“They’ve ran literally for their lives…they might have a suitcase or something on their back. The UN by the way is estimating it could be up to four million people that come here,” Isaacs said.

Issacs says the majority of the people crossing the border are women and children, while men 18 to 65 are required to stay in Ukraine to fight.

“I saw many people crying as they met friends or family…and then I saw a lot of people who look forlorn. They don’t know what the future is. A lot of them have left their husbands and fathers and brothers and sons behind,” Isaacs said.

Volunteers with the organization are working to address the needs of the Ukrainians arriving in Poland by making sure they have enough food and other necessities.

The next steps for Samaritan’s Purse will be setting up field hospitals and clinics in the safer surrounding European countries.