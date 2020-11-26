Samaritan Ministries in Winston-Salem offers Thanksgiving meals to-go for anyone in need

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A lot of people are thankful to Samaritan Ministries on Thursday morning as they serve up meals on Thanksgiving.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, this volunteer-based non-denominational Christian ministry opened up doors to offer meals for anyone in need. They expect to end at 1 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, meals will only be offered to-go.

This special Thanksgiving offering is just one part of Samaritan Ministries greater mission, which includes the Samaritan Soup Kitchen, Samaritan Inn Shelter, Project Cornerstone and the Empowerment Project.

Throughout the year, the group runs the Samaritan Soup Kitchen, Winston-Salem’s only soup kitchen, and serves about 300 to 400 people a day.

The Samaritan Inn Shelter is able to house about 70 men within its walls.

Project Cornerstone is able to offer a residential substance abuse recovery program for homeless men with 10 beds available.

The Empowerment Project is a street outreach program that connects homeless adults and families experiencing mental health struggles or substance use disorders to resources enabling them to work on goals like permanent housing, health and income.