Salvation Army opening remote learning center in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Parents are struggling to step in as teachers while their kids learn from home.

“My kids are lost without having a teacher in front of them,” said Brenda Gerben, a High Point parent.

Gerben has two daughters in fifth and eighth grade and works full-time.

“I don’t have the time to sit at home and teach my kids and I do need an extra hand,” Gerben said.

Other parents need a hand with technology.

“My wife she doesn’t know to use the computer and the laptop,” Hem Magar said.

Tuesday morning, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on Southwest Clover Leaf Place will have fast and reliable Wi-Fi ready for students who need it.

“I can’t imagine that not all families have access to the internet and if there’s more than one user and the internet breaks down,” Salvation Army High Point Captain Lars Ljungaholm said.

Laptops and computers are already set up for the kids. Many of them were donated by local organizations.

“It’s such a giving community and I’m overwhelmed by the generosity,” Ljungaholm said.

“It’s going to be a stress relief with this program,” Gerben said.

The remote learning center opens on Sept. 8 at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point, NC 27263 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To register your child, you can call (336) 881-5444.