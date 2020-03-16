Salvation Army of Greensboro updates response to COVID-19 pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting the globe, The Salvation Army of Greensboro has updated their current response, according to a news release.

This includes Boys and Girls Clubs of Greensboro and Center of Hope. The Salvation Army sent the following about the measures they have chosen to take in order to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Worship Services and weekday church activities have been suspended for the next two weeks.

• All Boys and Girls Club’s locations in the city of Greensboro along with our School of Music and Arts have been closed until further notice.

• All public gatherings in all locations have also been cancelled or postponed for the next two weeks.

• Beginning March 16, 2020, our Center of Hope will be placed in self-quarantine for our current residents along with the facilities for two weeks. Once the two weeks has expired, we will reevaluate the current situation to see if the self-quarantining needs to be extended. While no cases of Covid 19 have been determined, nor are any potential cases known, these steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution in order to protect our most vulnerable residents and staff from potential infection.

• All volunteer opportunities have been cancelled and volunteers are requested to remain in contact with our offices for future opportunities when they become available.

• Our food pantry will continue to maintain services every Tuesday and Thursday, but all contact and communication will be handled in a temporary location outside of our Administration facilities with a Drive-Thru process dictating communication and interaction.

• Our Family Stores, located at 307 West Gate City Blvd and 3610-H North Elm Street, will suspend home pick-ups for two weeks and have adjusted store hours from 10AM – 4PM in order to accommodate expanded cleaning processes and procedures. These procedures are being implemented across the command in all locations.

We are currently mobilizing efforts to begin receiving additional food resources due to the increase demand for supplies. More information will be coming in the near future on these efforts.

The Salvation Army of Greensboro is uniquely positioned to support families in need, especially during the 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic. Our network of trained staff and volunteers will continue to be available for all those who wish to do the most good during this trying time.

For more information on The Salvation Army of Greensboro, please contact Nathan Lawson at (336) 273.5572 or email nathan.lawson@uss.salvationarmy.org.