Salvation Army in High Point temporarily closed due to tornado damage

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Salvation Army Worship Center and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point are temporarily closed due to damage caused by the EF-0 tornado that swept over South Main Street in High Point Thursday afternoon, according to a Salvation Army news release.

Repair work at the facilities on 121 Southwest Cloverleaf Place in High Point is planned to start soon.

“We are working with our insurance company and are confident that repair work will begin soon,” said Captain Lars Ljungholm, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of High Point. “The Remote Learning Center at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club will be closed for the time being and we will not hold a church service this Sunday, March 21st to ensure the safety of our students and congregation. We will be open again for worship on Palm Sunday, March 28th.”

The Salvation Army’s insurance company is currently evaluating.

The Salvation Army building’s roof was damaged extensively, leaking inside the worship center chapel and kitchen, the surrounding fence was damaged, light poles fell, trees are down, siding is cracked and flags are ripped.

A brand-new shed bought recently by The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to house outdoor yard equipment was shifted off of the foundation damaging the ramp and possibly building as well.

For more information, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call (336) 881-5400.