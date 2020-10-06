Salvation Army holiday donations needed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Linda Little knows times are tough when it comes to giving.

“The need is greater now than it has ever been, and it’s almost like every week more people are saying they don’t have jobs,” said Little, Winston Salem resident.

Surviving off a fixed income, Little gets by with food donated at the nearest Salvation Army, but lately empty shelves and boxes have taken over.

“We’re not receiving as much food as we normally would because people are still afraid to come out and not trying to rick exposure,” said Keena McMillan, a Winston Salem Salvation Army Case Worker.

Donations have been coming in at random since March. Another reason why donations are down are churches.

“A lot of churches are not attending right now or either they are virtual, so that has stopped,”McMillian said.

There’s no telling when things will be back to normal, but Little says she’s hopeful people will come together and donate.

“Quarters. Dimes. Nickels. All that adds up. This is going to be a long drawn out thing,” Little said.

Salvation Army locations across the Piedmont Triad are in desperate need of donations for the Angel Tree Program providing families with food and toys for children.

Below is a list of counties and how to register:

Davidson County:

Oct. 5-10 online only

Winston-Salem:

Oct. 1-9 online only.

Forsyth County and Yadkin County are currently at capacity, and registration is suspended until all apps are reviewed.

Some will be rejected and duplicates will be deleted, freeing more slots.

Davie County, Stokes County and Kernersville County proper still open.

High Point:

Oct. 5-9. In person registration is only from 8:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Greensboro opened up for applications on Monday at 6 p.m. Due to extremely high demand, in less than 16 hours, all slots were filled.