Salvation Army helping Greensboro community

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As more people are impacted by job losses, furloughs and business closures, organizations in our community have set out to help.

Particularly the food pantry.

Workers have had trouble keeping the shelves stocked while more people are going to the food pantry, asking for help to feed their families.

Capt. Matthew Hedgren with the Greensboro Salvation Army spoke with FOX8's Lindsay Tuman Tuesday morning.

He said that typically, around this time of year, the Salvation Army is prepared to help serve the community and has the resources to do that.

But in the last few weeks, they have received relief from additional resources in the community to meet the demand.

Another challenge involving serving people and boosting their spirits is maintaining social distancing guidelines.

They have been moving people outside and placing bags in front of cars.