Salvation Army Angel Tree sign up now open across Piedmont

With the holidays right around the corner, the Salvation Army has opened its annual Angel Tree program to assist those in need.

If you’d like to sign up, you can do so on the following days.

Davidson County:

Oct. 5-10 online only

Winston-Salem:

Oct. 1-9 online only.

Forsyth County and Yadkin County are currently at capacity, and registration is suspended until all apps are reviewed.

Some will be rejected and duplicates will be deleted, freeing more slots.

Davie County, Stokes County and Kernersville County proper still open.

High Point:

Oct. 5-9. In person registration is only from 8:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Greensboro opened up for applications on Monday at 6 p.m. Due to extremely high demand, in less than 16 hours, all slots were filled.