Sally continues path towards Carolinas, areas east of Blue Ridge Mountains ‘at risk of flash flooding’

Tropical Depression Sally (National Hurricane Center)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Sally is much weaker as it sweeps towards the East Coast, but the Piedmont Triad is still at risk for flooding as rains reach the area.

“It’s going to be a very wet day ahead with everybody east of the Blueridge at risk of flash flooding,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. “Along the Blue Ridge itself, one-and-a-half to two inches of rain is possible, but once you get down here to the Piedmont, from Yadkin County all the way down to Goldsboro, that’s where we could have a good three to four inches all total, and that’s not just today.”

Byrd said that the rain will continue into Friday, but that rain is expected to be gone by Friday night as a cold front pushes Sally out into the Atlantic.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Depression Sally was about 50 miles southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and heading northeast at 12 mph, the National Hurricane Center reports. The NHC says this will be their last advisory regarding this storm.

“Tropical Depression Sally still producing torrential rains over eastern Alabama and western and central Georgia,” the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. Over the next few days, Sally is expected to become weaker.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to continue to move northeast to east-northeast into Friday.

Late Thursday night into Friday, the eye of Sally is expected to move over South Carolina.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at 8 a.m. for much of the Piedmont Triad.