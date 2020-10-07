Salisbury woman accused of trying to smuggle contraband into Rowan County jail by hiding drugs in body

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury woman faces charges after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Rowan County Detention Center, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Sept. 28, deputies say Marissa Kaye Cook, 28, of Salisbury, surrendered at the Rowan County Detention Center on a charge of probation violation. Cook has an extensive criminal history.

During a search, Cook reportedly told jail staff that she had hidden contraband in her vaginal cavity.

She removed a syringe wrapped in black tape and turned it over to deputies.

She said she had also hidden heroin and methamphetamine in a 5-hour energy bottle but could not get it out.

Cook was taken to a hospital, and medical personnel were able to take out the bottle.

Deputies found a gram of heroin and 3 grams of methamphetamine in the bottle.

Cook was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.

Cook has multiple misdemeanor convictions and felony convictions for possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances. She also has pending charges in Rowan and Iredell counties for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.