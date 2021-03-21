Salisbury police investigating after man shot, killed

SALISBURY, N.C., — A man was shot and killed in Salisbury on Sunday, according to a Salisbury Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched to Wilson Road when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found Grover Franklin Jones, 32, who had been shot once.

Jones was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are on scene and currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information please contact Detective McElveen at (704) 638-5333.