Salisbury officer arrested on insurance fraud charges, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. – A Salisbury police officer was arrested on Wednesday, according to a Salisbury Police Department news release.

Officer Takeo Gill turned himself in to law enforcement on charges of felonious insurance fraud, obtaining property under false pretenses and application fraud stemming from a motor vehicle crash.

He currently is on administrative leave with pay.

Gill, who is assigned to Patrol Team Charlie, has been a probationary member of the police department since July 2020.

New officers remain in an initial probationary employment status for one year.

SPD is fully cooperating with the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations (NCDICI) in their investigation. Any questions regarding the arrest or incident leading up to the arrest should be directed to NCDICI.

