Salisbury High School teacher accused of indecent liberties with a child facing new charges

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury High School teacher accused of indecent liberties with a child is facing new charges, according to a news release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Carpintero, 51, was initially with felony indecent liberties with a child last week.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a complaint regarding possible sexual contact with a child in early November.

Following an investigation, Carpintero was identified as the suspect.

Carpintero was arrested at his home in eastern Rowan County and taken to the magistrate’s office where he was given a $250,000 bond.

After further investigation, a second juvenile victim was found on a media device that Carpintero had in his possession.

Carpintero is now also charged with five counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

For the new charges, he was given an additional $50,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.