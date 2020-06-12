Salisbury council reaches tentative deal to relocate Confederate monument to cemetery

SALISBURY, N.C. — It’s been a center of protests in Salisbury, and now it seems it may come down.

WBTV reports the Salisbury City Council has come to a tentative agreement to relocate “Fame,” a controversial Confederate monument

The monument, which depicts a Confederate solider and an angelic figure, stands at the median of West Innes Street and Church Street,

“Unfortunately, the Fame statue has been vandalized twice in the span of less than a year,” the mayor wrote in a letter in May 2019, obtained by WBTV. “Each time the statue is vandalized, it brings us closer to possibly experiencing a violent disruption to human relations in our City.”

The confederate monument was previously defaced with a splash of paint on March 20, 2019, and Aug. 18, 2019.

On May 31, 2020, police say counter-protester Jeffrey Long fired two shots into the air and was later charged with inciting a riot.

The next day, police used teargas on protesters. Harvey Lee McCorkle III was charged with inciting a riot

Now, after more than a hundred years, “Fame” may move to the Old Lutheran Cemetery, located at 515 N. Lee Street.

The cemetery is home to the tombstones of 175 Confederate soldiers as of 1996.

The city spoke with stakeholder groups and arrived at the tentative agreement Thursday.

The council will formally discuss the proposal on Tuesday.