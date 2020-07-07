Salisbury Confederate monument comes down, to be moved to cemetery

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury’s Confederate statue “Fame” will soon have a new home, WJZY reports.

The monument, which depicts a Confederate solider and an angelic figure, has stood at the median of West Innes Street and Church Street.

On Monday, however, the statue came down.

The city was able to come to an agreement with the United Daughters of the Confederacy to move the monument to the Old Lutheran Cemetery on North Lee Street, according to WJZY.

The cemetery is home to the tombstones of 175 Confederate soldiers as of 1996.

The Confederate monument was previously defaced with a splash of paint on March 20, 2019, and Aug. 18, 2019.

On May 31, 2020, police say counter-protester Jeffrey Long fired two shots into the air and was later charged with inciting a riot.

The next day, police used teargas on protesters. Harvey Lee McCorkle III was charged with inciting a riot.

