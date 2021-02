Sweet Sabrina is still just a kitten, and you can really tell! This 9-month-old domestic long hair kitty loves playing. She’d be happy playing with kids, and she wouldn’t mind having some kitty siblings either.

The Davidson County Animal Shelter says, “She would love to have a family that will treat her like the queen she is.”

For more information, call the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.