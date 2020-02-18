Ryan Newman awake, speaking with family at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with his family and the doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, according to Roush Fenway Racing.

In a statement, the team said: "Newman and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond."

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall.

His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken directly to Halifax Medical Center.

Newman's injuries are not life-threatening, Roush Fenway Racing said.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family duirng this time," the team said.

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He's the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.

