Russian national living in NC pleads guilty in $150 million kickback plot with Russian military

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A Russian national living in North Carolina has pleaded guilty to bribery and other charges after prosecutors say he received more than $150 million in kickbacks from contractors seeking deals with the Russian military.

Fifty-nine-year-old Leonid Teyf, of Raleigh, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in New Bern and agreed to forfeit nearly $6 million in assets.

Prosecutors say Teyf and his now ex-wife Tatyana lived in luxury in a gated golf-course community until he was indicted in December 2018.

The indictment alleged Teyf used his position as an executive with a military supplier to extract kickbacks.

Prosecutors dropped murder-for-hire charges as part of Friday’s plea deal and agreed to seek no more than five years in prison.