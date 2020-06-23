Rural Hall launches balloon 250 feet in the air in preparation for town’s first Independence Day fireworks show (Town of Rural Hall)

RURAL HALL, N.C. — The Town of Rural Hall is getting creative to make sure everyone can see when the town puts on its first Independence Day fireworks display.

The town shared photos on Facebook of an orange balloon flying 250 feet in the air near Covington Park.

Rural Hall officials say, if you can see the balloon, you should be able to see when the town launches fireworks on July 3.

“Look quickly because we are not sure how long it will remain in the air with the impending rain!” the town said. “This being our first year to have a fireworks display, we are uncertain of all the viewing areas.”