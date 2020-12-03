Runaway emu shows up on property on NC 62 west in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Anyone lose an emu?

People are looking for answers after an emu popped up on a property on N.C. 62 West in Archdale.

One witness says they have contacted local farms, but no one has claimed it.

