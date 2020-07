RUFFIN, N.C. — A Ruffin man faces charges after he allegedly took indecent liberties with a child, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Lenwood Lee Hicks, 72, of Ruffin, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor.

The sheriff’s office does not plan to release any information about the victim.

Hicks was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.