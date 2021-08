(WGHP) — Rue is ready to find her forever family!

This two-year-old domestic shorthair cat has been at the Randolph County Animal Shelter since May.

She spends her day playing with her roommates and catching up on her cat naps.

She gets along well with dogs and kids, she’s spayed and she’s up to date on all of her age-appropriate vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $100.

If you are interested, visit the Randolph County Animal Shelter for more information.