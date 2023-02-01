MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Known as the “Voice of the Blue Ridge,” WPAQ radio will celebrate 75 years on the air Feb. 2.

“I think we still have the old-time sound,” said long-time morning and mid-day DJ Tim Frye. “Even though we are worldwide on the web, we still have that community base, and that’s what sets us apart.”

The station has been sharing the local sounds of bluegrass and old-time music ever since radio pioneer Ralph Epperson signed on WPAQ in 1948. For decades, the station would share its airways with local musicians right next to nationally known musicians. Almost daily, a group performs live.

“People would come from all over to watch people play and preach on dad’s radio station,” said Kelly Epperson, who has been running the station since his dad passed away in 2006. “My dad was a perfectionist. It took him a while to build this place.”

Epperson’s dad started the station to share the talented musicians from these hills. Today, they still do that using much of the same equipment and format.

“We still read the obituaries daily,” Frye said. “Three times a day.”

Next to the Grand Ole Opry, the station still produces the second longest-running live broadcast program called “The Merry-Go-Round.”

“The old microphone still works and still makes a great sound,” Kelly said. “I get to work for a radio station that’s like a living history museum.”

The station’s rich history has been shared in countless articles and a documentary called “A Man and His Dream.”

The radio station will celebrate its 75th year Saturday at the Historic Earle Theater with free live music and a showing of the documentary.