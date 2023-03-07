KING, N.C. (WGHP) — Rick Fulcher is proof we all have a hidden talent.

“I lost my job, and I thought ‘I’m going to try it,'” said Fulcher, who already loved photography but at the age of 50 picked up a paint brush. “No lessons. Self-taught as they say.”

His works are so detailed, they almost look like his photographs.

“I do use a lot of reference material from my photography,” he said. “I’m pretty good at photography, but my passion is painting.”

He blends in his love of photography by using the colors he captures as the inspiration for his paintings. Many of them capture rural landscapes and overlooked beauty.

“It’s very therapeutic to me,” he said. “It may take a month or two months to complete a painting.”

Fulcher’s realistic brush strokes reveal we all really do have gifts just waiting there in the background of our lives.

You can find Fulcher online here.