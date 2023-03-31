KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Spring brings hope and beauty, and this time of year, Dewberry Farm brings both.

Their tulips, more than 130,000 of them in multiple varieties, are in full bloom. Each one came from Holland.

It’s become a family tradition for many to make the spring trek to the farm. With cameras in hand, they capture Easter images of children while picking a tulip or two.

The generational farm once produced the golden leaf but is now shining with the smiles of spring.

You’ll need a ticket to visit. You can purchase tickets here.