GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grace McFetters is doing more than teaching people to weave.

“When you teach things like this, you aren’t teaching the skills you think you are. What you are actually teaching is how to find joy, find confidence and pursue the art in a confident way,” she said.

For Grace, weaving is in her blood.

“I’m a fourth-generation fiber artist,” she said. “I remember when I was very little, my great-grandmother was living in a nursing home, and she would hand stitch these blocks my mother would buy her.”

Today, she continues sewing the pieces together and growing her love of fabric.

“It was like seeing a glimpse of [my grandmother’s] childhood, and I told my mom I would really like to make a quilt out of this, and she said, ‘I think you should,'” she said.

In recent years, that enjoyment of weaving has grown into teaching others.

“Weaving, hand spinning yarn, needle felting, needle punch, hand embroidery. I even dyed my own yarn,” she said.,

These are all talents she hopes will inspire the next generations of fabric artists.

“To know what I am doing and touching are the things that my mother and her mother and her mother all touched and held in their hands and worked, spent time, energy and love…now I get to touch them and love them, and it feels like they are there with me,” she said.

You can learn more about Grace’s classes here.