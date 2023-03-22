DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Andrew Taylor finds joy in working with wood.

“To me, this feels like my old pencil drawings on paper,” said Taylor, who is a finish carpenter by day and a pyrographer in his spare time. “I just think it’s a neat look. I think it makes your picture pop a little bit more and adds a lot more character.”

Taylor started burning beautiful works of art into wood just a few years ago. From figures of his youth to animals, he brings them to life first with a pencil.

“I sketch it with a pencil first…that way I can get it how I want it to look,” he said. “I know there are a lot of people out there that are a lot better than me at it.”

Taylor says it’s a way to be creative and suggests everyone find something like pyrography to escape from the stress of the day.

“You just gotta get out there and try your hand at it and not be afraid to fail,” he said.

You can find his work on Facebook at Art by Andrew 336.