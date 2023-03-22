ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Laura Ashley is an entertainer who uses paint to put on a show. She can create stunning works of art in minutes.

“It feels like what I’m supposed to be doing,” she said. “God blessed me with a lot of extra energy, so I think the pressure and the speed helps me get it out in a very productive way.”

As a speed painter, she enjoys creating art in minutes, especially for NASCAR folks who live in the fast lane. From race tracks to fundraisers, her live event painting has opened many doors for her talent.

“It was like one event, and I met 10 people that totally changed my life,” said Ashley, who wants to be the frontrunner. “I would love to paint all my paintings in less than five minutes.”

You can find Laura online.