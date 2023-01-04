ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns.

“It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said.

He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his grandmother passed away.

“I really didn’t know what I was doing, but I didn’t know that I didn’t know, so it didn’t stop me,” he said.

He took up quilting to continue his grandmother’s tradition of making them and giving them away.

“I have made close to 600 quilts,” he said.

Murkin has also won many awards for his designs and patterns which have gained him national and international attention. Many of his designs have been published.

“Most of your ideas come while you are working on something else, and it’s ‘what ifs,’” he said/

Working on quilts is a great stress reliever from his day job as a medical doctor.

“You are tired at the end of the day, and you really don’t feel like working on it,” he said. “So you say ‘I’ll do 20 minutes,’ and it always turns into 45 or an hour…once you get in it and get lost in it, you just let your mind wander.”