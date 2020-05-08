Royce Reynolds, Greensboro philanthropist and founder of Crown Automotive, dies at 88

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Royce Reynolds, a beloved philanthropist whose name appears all throughout the community, has died at the age of 88.

According to an obituary, Reynolds died on Wednesday.

Reynolds was born on Feb. 16, 1932.

He was the founder of Crown Automotive and a big donor to Greensboro College and the Salvation Army, as well as many other charities and community groups

His and wife’s names appear on the Royce and Jane Reynolds Center for Worship on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro.

According to the Triad Business Journal, Reynolds first came to Greensboro from Alabama in 1974.

He was a longtime member of the Greensboro College board of trustees and received an honorary doctorate from the school.

“There are indeed angels who walk among us, and two of them are named Royce and Jane,” Greensboro College President Lawrence Czarda said, according to the Triad Business Journal.