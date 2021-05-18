Rowdy was found tied up to a tree in the woods. Now, this happy boy needs a family to love him like he deserves!

(WGHP) — Rowdy really lives up to his name!

Born in 2019, Rowdy’s a plott hound mix with a spriti for adventure.

Happy Hills Animal Foundation says he’s an active playful boy who is searching for an active family to share his “love of life” with.

He ended up at Happy Hills after he was found tied to a tree in the middle of the woods. Local hunters saw him and brought him in.

His adoption fee is $195, and that includes neuter, all routine vaccinations, heartworm test, de-worming, microchip with registration, heartworm prevention, flea/tick prevention and 30 days of pet health insurance.