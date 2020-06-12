Rowan County woman disappears during camping trip at Uwharrie National Forest with unknown person

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman has gone missing after a camping trip at Uwharrie National Forest. She said on Wednesday that she would return that day but has not been seen or heard in the two days since then.

Deputies say 34-year-old Amber Nicole Torrence left at about lunchtime on Saturday, June 6, to go camping at the Uwharrie National Forest in Montgomery County.

She told her family she was going camping with someone but did not say who she was going with or where specifically they were camping.

Her grandmother said the woman is an avid camper and has been camping in the national forest many times before.

She left with a camping-style backpack with extra clothes, her wallet, money, food, water and other camping supplies.

Amber’s father spoke with her several times while she was on the trip, but no one has heard from her since Wednesday morning. During that conversation she told her father she would be home Wednesday afternoon.

Amber’s grandmother reported her missing at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

As of Friday morning, she still has not returned home.

Any calls to her phone have gone to voicemail.

Family says Amber has never done anything like this before and that this is unlike her.

Family has reached out to Amber’s friends who also have not heard from her.

An ex-fiance said he saw Amber at Go Burrito in Salisbury on Tuesday.

Montgomery County deputies, U.S. Forestry Service and other search and rescue crews have joined the search around Uwharrie National Forest.

Amber is described as a 34-year-old white woman standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 102 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos including a chain around her ankle and a sunflower on her lower leg.

Amber left in a white 2008 Nissan Xterra with black trim. The Xterra has North Carolina tag BAZ7932. There is a large white Bigfoot decal on the back glass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cody Trexler at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8713 or call 911.