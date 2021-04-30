NC man charged with 60 counts of exploitation of a minor

Joshua Agner was charged with 25 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 35 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County man was arrested on Friday and faces numerous charges, including exploitation of a minor, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April, the RCSO began investigating information from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The NCMEC filed four reports for investigation and reported a Rowan County resident giving advice on spanking techniques and possible physical abuse with small children.

The NCMEC also reported that the user has images of nude male and female subjects that range in age from infant to preschool, and some of them were involved in sexual acts.

A detective found that Joshua Agner possessed and disseminated 60 images of child pornography.

Joshua Agner was charged with 25 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 35 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Agner was arrested and received a $100,000 bond.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.