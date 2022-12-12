CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A jury found a Rowan County man not guilty of a shooting.

Michael Ray Macy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a shooting on his property on May 25, 2019.

The shooting happened during a wedding, where the victim Kenneth Mills got into a fight with Macy, his new brother-in-law about a dog and “Just Married” not being written on the newlywed’s truck.

The fight escalated when Mills went to Macy’s home. Mills was shot in both legs and taken to the hospital.

“The jury was instructed by the court on several defenses that could be applicable to the facts of the case, including North Carolina’s Castle Doctrine, common law self-defense, and common law defense of a family member,” a release from attorney’s office Davis & Davis.

After a week-long jury trial, they turned in a not guilty verdict on Friday.