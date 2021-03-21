Rowan County deputies working to remove fake tractor business being advertised on internet

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County deputies are investigating reports of a fraudulent business being advertised on the internet said to be based out of Western Rowan County, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Several people have made reports to deputies, saying they have tried to buy a tractor or piece of farm equipment through a website for a company named B&C Tractor Trader.

The website lists the business at 1686 Carson Road in Woodleaf. However, no such business exists.

This property is a private residence, and the property owner has also reported customers stopping by to ask about the farm equipment sales business.

So far, one victim has reported that they have been defrauded out of $11,000 from a purchase made for a tractor they never received. Calls from out of state have been made as well reporting the fraud.

Deputies have reported the site to the Federal Trade Commission as a fraudulent webpage, and the Better Business Bureau has confirmed that an investigation has been open by them into the matter as well.

People are urged not to make major purchases through companies without having a rating through the BBB or visiting the location and inspecting the product first.

The website seems to be legitimate and professionally done. And by its appearances, no one would know it wasn’t a real business. The phone number listed for the company appears to be local, and victims report professional sounding staff who communicate with them about potential sales.

At this time, the website is still active, but deputies say they’re doing what we can to have it removed and the creator identified.