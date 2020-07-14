Rowan County deputies looking for suspects accused of firing shots at Salisbury home, crashing car into church bus

SALISBURY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for suspects after shots were fired into a home in Salisbury on Monday,according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At about 1:40 a.m., the RCSO was called to respond to 312 Barbour St. in Salisbury when they were told shots were fired into a home.

The home was hit by at least one round but may not have been the intended target.

The shooting happened in the area of 315 Barbour St. where deputies collected several shell casings and live ammo.

A suspect vehicle fled the scene and crashed into a church van and a church bus at the Damascus Emmanuel Pentecostal Church on 306 Barbour St., deputies say.

The suspects fled from the wrecked car. When officers arrived, a K-9 searched the area, but no one was found.

The vehicle was seized and towed to a secured lot. No one was apparently injured in this incident.

A search warrant was conducted at 315A and 315B Barbour St., and several boxes of empty and live ammo were found along with other items that belong to persons of interest.

A search warrant was also conducted on the seized suspect vehicle which was a gray 4 door 2017 Toyota Corolla.

Several items of evidence were seized from the car as well.

It is unknown who the shooter(s) were, however, deputies believe that the suspects may be tied to the recent shootings in Salisbury.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene (704) 216-8686 or Detective Travis Allen (704) 216-8715.