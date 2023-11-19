ATLANTA (WGHP) — Rosalynn Carter, the former First Lady and wife of former President Jimmy Carter is dead at the age of 96, according to The Carter Center.

The former First Lady previously joined her husband in hospice care on Friday, at their home in Georgia.

The Carter Center said that the two were “spending time with each other and their family.”

Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia earlier in the year.

The former President has been in hospice care since February.

She passed away at her home on Sunday afternoon peacefully with family by her side.