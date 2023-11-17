(WGHP) — Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home, according to The Carter Center.

The former First Lady joins her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, in hospice care at their home.

The Carter Center says that the two “are spending time with each other and their family.”

The former First Lady was diagnosed with dementia earlier in the year and Jimmy went into hospice in February.

The full statement can be read below:

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered into hosipce care at home. She and President Carter are spending time each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support. Statement on Mrs. Carter’s Health on behalf of Jason Carter, grandson of President and Mrs. Carter