Ronnie Long, NC man convicted of rape in 1976, released after conviction vacated

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Ronnie Long, a man who has long maintained his innocence after a rape conviction in 1976, has been freed from prison.

Long was a 20-year-old Black man living in Concord when he was accused of raping a white woman.

Long’s attorney Jamie Lau wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “The State of NC filed a motion with the Fourth Circuit this morning asking that it immediately issue the mandate in Ronnie Long’s case. The state said it will ask the district court to enter a writ vacating Ronnie’s conviction. In short, Ronnie Long is coming home!”

Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday.

Long was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution on Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.