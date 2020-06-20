Rockingham County WWII veteran turning 100 saluted by county commissioners

WENTWORTH, N.C. — The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recently celebrated a local World War II veteran, according to a Rockingham County Government news release.

Staff Sergeant Riley R. Rankin is turning 100 on June 29.

To honor Rankin, the Board of Commissioners passed an official resolution that declares June 29 as Riley R. Rankin Day in Rockingham County.

Commissioner Kevin Berger read the resolution, Commissioner Reece Pyrtle presented County lapel pins to Mr. Riley & Mrs. Marjorie Rankin, who have been married for 71 years, and many family, friends and church members surrounded the Rankins for pictures.