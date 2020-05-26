Rockingham County welcomes new manufacturer bringing over 400 jobs

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Rockingham County’s newest corporate partner on Tuesday, Ontex Group.

The Ontex prject will bring 403 jobs and $96 million in investment to Rockingham County, according to a news release from the county.

The full release is provided below:

“Following the previously-announced decision to invest in manufacturing in the eastern part of the country to complement shipments from abroad, we are proud to announce the forthcoming opening of Ontex’ first U.S. production site,” Ontex CEO Charles Bouaziz said. “With this meaningful step we accelerate the execution of our strategic priority to increase our U.S. presence.” Ontex is a Belgium born company that specializes in the manufacturing of disposable hygiene products including adult and baby diapers, as well as feminine hygiene products. With manufacturing facilities currently located in 16 countries, this will be their first in the United States. Located in Rockingham County’s newest industrial park, Carroll Industrial Development’s, South Rockingham Corporate Park, the Ontex project will bring $96 million in new capital investment along with 403 jobs. “We are excited to add Ontex to our industrial base and look forward to a long-term partnership ensuring their success,” stated Leigh Cockram, Rockingham County Economic Development Director. “This announcement is not only a great opportunity for job expansion in our area, but also solidifies that Rockingham County, including the South Rockingham County Corporate Park, is positioned well for future growth.”